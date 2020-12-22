David Lynn Bazille, age 67 died on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at home with his family of many complications relating to his lung transplant. He was cremated at Cremation Society of Wisconsin in Altoona, WI.
He was born the son of Joseph & Annabel (Lieffering) Bazille on June 20th, 1953 in Baldwin. He is proceeded in death by his son Paul; brother Keith; his father Joseph; grandparents Oza & Mary Bazille, John & Myrtle Lieffering.
David is survived by his wife Robin, daughter April, grandson Kaden, brothers Jerry-Dale-Brian & their families, & sisters Callie-Judy-Diana & their families, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
David was known for being one of the hardest working individuals ever. He owned and operated his own business (Bazilles Overhead Garage Door Installation & Repair Service). He loved raising & rescuing all kinds of animals, especially fainting goats. He loved always helping people and was very generous.
A memorial service will be decided and posted at a later date because of COVID 19.
