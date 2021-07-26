David John Mattison, age 67, of Baldwin, Wisconsin died at his home with his wife by his side on Monday, July 19th. Dave was born in Baldwin on September 14, 1953 to Wilbur and Lois (Bowell) Mattison. He was a 1972 graduate of Baldwin Woodville High School. After just one year of college at UW Eau Claire, his wiser older sister kicked him out, and sent him into the labor force. Dave worked at Vollrath for a couple of years. He then decided it was time to apply his unparalleled people skills to the insurance world and work for his father Wilbur at the Baldwin Insurance Agency.
Dave married Deborah Lynn Jacobson on May 31st, 1980 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin in a ceremony officiated by Reverend Robert Onkka.
Dave loved people more than anything. He considered himself a servant of everyone, and immaculately upheld his principles. He was not one to gossip, or talk badly of others. He had tons of friends, and continued strengthening those relationships until the end. Dave’s father Wilbur would often facetiously end a meeting with, “I’m glad you got to see me.” Wilbur would have been so proud of Dave’s ability to always end a meeting with the other participants feeling better about themselves and actually being glad they got to spend time with him.
He served his community in too many ways to list. Many of his closest friends were board members of local entities. The Baldwin Telecom board, First Bank of Baldwin board, Gethsemane Lutheran Church boards, The Baldwin Senior Center, the Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, and of course insurance cluster meetings were all dedications of his life. He was the Baldwin Insurance Agency’s only voting member, and made employee of the month for 360 consecutive months before his passing. He always enjoyed the Table of Knowledge (coffee with the guys) in Baldwin.
Many people will remember him as Spider Man, as he often took his tarantulas to the school or various other events around town. His affection wasn’t limited to arachnids, but included: birds, many different insects, and especially butterflies. Some people will remember Super Dave, who was relentlessly positive no matter the circumstances. Dave was always accessible to his children’s friends and we have received many messages about how he positively impacted their lives. Another important aspect of Dave was his love for music, as he was often moved by it. Of course, he could sing along with the lyrics of the legendary 70’s rock songs, but his favorite music was: made in the church, sang by the Dutch Masters, or live performances enjoyed with the company of his friends.
He always considered foosball to be his best sport, but was also proficient at: ping pong, basketball, golf, billiards, darts, cornhole, and bowling. He was excellent at cards, dice, and board games. It was not often that anyone beat Dave, and if they did, they certainly remember it. He was an avid sports fan, but would turn off the televised professionals for an active competition in a second. His priorities were always in the right order. Sure, he could argue about the greatest international sports legends of all time, but his passion when telling a story about Baldwin Woodville’s high school athletes was much more evident.
The true legends of Dave’s life were the people he knew. He was masterful in surrounding himself with the right people at the right time. He had the trust and confidence of many great people. So, if Dave is legendary, and he sure as heck is, it’s because of you and all of the people who loved and knew him.
Dave had Jesus in his heart, and this was evident to all who knew him. Yet, he was always humble and tolerant of others regardless of their differences. He loved everyone, as Jesus did.
Dave is survived by his wife Deborah. They were fraught with 3 sons; Michael (Nadya) of Baldwin, Joshua of Baldwin, and Samuel (Sindhoora) of Woodbury, MN.; Grandchildren: Sophia Vasilisa and Nina Delores. He is further survived by his sisters Mary Olson, Joan (Steve) Boldt, Mother-in-law Babe Jacobson; brothers/sisters-in-law Jim (Martha) Jacobson, Scott (Natalie) Jacobson, and many nieces, nephews, and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Lois Mattison; and his brother Mark.
A Celebration of Life for Dave Mattison, will be Saturday, July 31st from 1pm to 5pm, with a service to commemorate Dave’s life at 5pm at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin. Interment will be in the Baldwin Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. Pallbearers are: Rick Stone, Tom Hawley, Dan Schuler, Dennis Mathison, Loren Rochester, Steve O’Rourke, and Mike Danielson. Funeral and cremation services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Countryside Crematory of Baldwin.
