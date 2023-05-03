David Elmer DeYoung, 71, of North Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, at Azura Assisted Living, Oshkosh, WI. He was born on June 22, 1951, in Baldwin, the son of Elmer and Doris (Jensen) DeYoung.
David graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School in 1969. He went on to receive an Associate in Applied Science Accounting degree from District One Technical Institute in Eau Claire in 1971. Ultimately, he followed his passion for over the road truck driving and retired in 2019 from Sargento Cheese.
On May 10, 1997, he married Margaret Prouse in Fond du Lac.
In David’s free time, he enjoyed fishing and following his favorite sports teams: Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Oakland Raiders.
David is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Margaret; three sisters, Kathleen (Chris) Bracher of White Bear Lake, MN, Shirley DiMassi of Blaine, and Lori DeYoung of Baldwin; two nieces, Kerri Lesch and Amy Rieschl; two nephews, Chad Bracher and Matthew Chenoweth; and ten great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Karen.
The visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, May 6at Lighthouse Christian Church, 401 South National Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935. The memorial service will follow the visitation at 1:00 PM at church. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park. Cremation has taken place.
Memorials may be directed in David’s name to Azura Memory Care of Oshkosh, 2220 Brookview Court, Oshkosh, WI 54904.
Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.