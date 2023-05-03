Obit candles icon

David Elmer DeYoung, 71, of North Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, at Azura Assisted Living, Oshkosh, WI. He was born on June 22, 1951, in Baldwin, the son of Elmer and Doris (Jensen) DeYoung. 

David graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School in 1969. He went on to receive an Associate in Applied Science Accounting degree from District One Technical Institute in Eau Claire in 1971. Ultimately, he followed his passion for over the road truck driving and retired in 2019 from Sargento Cheese.

