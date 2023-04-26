David DeYoung Apr 26, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David DeYoung, age 71, passed away on April 21, 2023. There will be a celebration of life on April 30 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church between 1-4 p.m. with a short service at 3:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Rep. Moses votes to protect the Wisconsin consumer DNR encourages public to attend their local County Deer Advisory Council meeting DHS awards $8 million for Opioid and Stimulant Treatment services The latest on road repairs Gov. Evers approves WIS 35 pavement replacement project in St. Croix County Gov. Evers, WisDOT announce grant to help build Polk County Industrial Park USDA announces major program improvements to benefit farmers, ranchers, and producers DATCP, DOA warn Wisconsin Dispatch number 'spoofed' by scammers Most Popular Preparing today’s high school students for tomorrow Steffen trial underway, and will continue through the week WWH announces addition to new leadership team Greenfield students learn about future careers Woehrle wins 800, 3,200 at Ellsworth Invite Upcoming Events Apr 26 Telephone Town Hall Wed, Apr 26, 2023 Apr 27 Pancake Supper and Bake Sale Thu, Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Apr 27, 2023 CDT Apr 27 Rock Painting Thu, Apr 27, 2023 Apr 28 Smelt Fry Fri, Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28 Aladdin, Jr. Fri, Apr 28, 2023 Apr 29 Aladdin, Jr. Sat, Apr 29, 2023 May 2 Community Supper Tue, May 2, 2023 May 2 Painting with Sandwich Cooking Tasting Tue, May 2, 2023 May 2 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, May 2, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
