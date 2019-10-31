David Alan Hagstrom, age 70, of Woodville, WI, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2019 in Warrensburg, MO.
David was born on December 13, 1948 in Ashland, WI. He graduated from DePadua High School, & then went on to graduate from Northland College in Ashland, WI in 1971 with a B.A. in Business. Like his grandfather before him, David became a “Railroad Man.” He spent 20+ years with the Railroad in Wisconsin, Indiana & St. Paul, MN. David was a passionate home brewer of beer. He experimented with many kinds & flavors including: coffee, banana, hazelnut, watermelon, &, Brenda’s favorite, his summer shandy. David loved sharing his beer as much as he enjoyed the process of making it. He also loved cards, Yahtzee, Boggle & other table games. David was a good, kind & gentle man who will be missed by many. The world has lost a good citizen, & his God has gained a soul who loves him greatly.
David is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; sons, David (Brenda) of New Richmond, WI, & Brian (Rosa) of Bruce, WI; step-son, Bryan (Leah) Lee of Emerald, WI; grandchildren, Austin, Brendan, Samantha, Brooklyn, Dominic, Christopher, & Nathan Hagstrom & Patrick (Brianna) Lee; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Kambree & Easton Lee; sisters, Lynda (Edwin) Quistorff of Warrensburg, MO, Sharon (John) Perf of St. Louis Park, MN, Lori Raabe of Plymouth, MN, & Diane Ford of Circle Pines, MN; brother, Don (June) Hagstrom of Lee’s Summit, MO; brothers-in-law, Tom & Judy Lee of Centerville, MN, & Jim Raabe of Plymouth, MN; his chosen sister, Pam Kiel of Hudson, WI; as well as many nieces, nephews, his New Life in Christ family & Woodville Senior Center friends, with whom he will miss sharing the wonderful food there with! He was preceded in death & the journey to Heaven by his parents, Ruth (nee Tekari) & Eugene Hagstrom of Ashland, WI; his grandparents, David & Margaret (nee Nemetz) Hagstrom of Ashland, WI; his sister, Barbara Ann of Ashland, WI; & his nephew, Thomas Quistdorff of St. Louis, MO.
A Celebration of David’s Life will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. A Visitation will take place from 10:00-12:00 PM preceding the service. Friends & family are welcome to stay for fellowship & sharing of stories immediately following the 12:00 PM service. Liturgy to be given by Pastor David George, with music by Connie North & Alex Spaulding, from New Life in Christ Church of Baldwin, WI. Funeral arrangements entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI, 715-684-3434.
