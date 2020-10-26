Darwin ‘Hap’ Litzell, age 79, of Glenwood City, Wisconsin died Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home in Glenwood.
Visitation was from 11-1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville on Friday, October 23, 2020. A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. at the church. Masks and social/physical distancing required.
Burial was in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley handled arrangements.
Hap’s service was live streamed on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 23.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.