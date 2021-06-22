Darlene Martena Johnson age 82 of Baldwin, formerly of Woodville died peacefully June 10th 2021 at the Baldwin Care Center. Darlene ‘Martena’ was born on February 7, 1939 in Baldwin, Wisconsin; the daughter of Hartman and Ruby (Radunzel) Johnson. She was raised in Woodville where she graduated from high school. She furthered her education at Hamline University, UW Stout, and Iowa State. She became a guidance counselor for the Ellsworth School district. She worked many dedicated years for the Ellsworth School District where she not only mentored young students, she became lifelong friends with some of them.
Martena was a proper woman who enjoyed her travels, especially to Norway. She also enjoyed her China collection as her room was adorned by them. She also appreciated the tranquility of a good book and sewing.
She is survived by her many cousins and dear friend Darla Peterson. Her parents and brother Hanley precede her in death.
A private graveside service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Woodville as she will be laid to rest by her mom. Memorials in her memory may be directed to the Baldwin Care Center. Funeral and cremation services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
