Darlene Ardis Lynum, age 86, of River Falls died Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Comforts of Home in River Falls, where she was a resident the past seven years. She was born the daughter of Leaon and Dora (Johnson) Dumond on August 1, 1933 in Beldenville.
Darlene graduated from Baldwin high school in 1951. In 1952, she married Robert Lynum. The couple moved to River Falls in 1958. She worked, for nearly 20 years, at Smead and was a long-time member of Ezekiel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed baking, always having sweet treats for coffee with family and friends, making Lefse, ladies circle group and quilting at church, working on mind puzzles and feeding/watching birds in her backyard. In retirement, Darlene and Bob enjoyed traveling and camping as well as Friday night fish frys.
She is survived by her children, Christal Lynum, Julie Lynum, Robin (Darrell) Dunn, Duane (Mary) Lynum, Thomas (Sandra) Lynum, Amy Benson; grandchildren, Melissa (Marc Contreras) Lynum, Heather Russell, Allison (Dinni) Bartholomew, Emily (Drew) Pierson, Daniel (Cassandra) Lynum, Brian (Rachel) Dunn, Michael Lynum, Mia Benson, Alexander Benson; great-grandchildren, Edmond Pierson, Marley Lynum, Haven Russell, Myla Pierson, Quinn Russell, Odin Bourgouin, Owen Dunn, Logan Dunn, Zeppren Lynum; sister-in-law, Edna Dumond; brother-in-law, Marty Herbers; cousins Wallace (Mary) Cudd, Theresa Cudd Jonas and other family and friends. Darlene is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert “Bob” Lynum; parents, Leaon and Dora Dumond; siblings, Dale (Delores) Dumond, Gailen “Chic” Dumond, Doris (Glen) Boldt and Marlys Herbers.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ezekiel Lutheran Church (202 S 2nd St.) in River Falls. Visitation will also be Saturday from 9-11 am at the church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or Ezekiel Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
