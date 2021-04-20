Daniel J. Dahlin, age 78, of Woodville, WI, passed away the afternoon of Monday, April 12, 2021 at Comforts of Home in River Falls, WI. Dan was born on April 26, 1942 in St. Paul, MN to parents Carl & Myrtle Dahlin. Though he was born in Minnesota, Dan grew up in Hudson, WI & graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1961. Shortly after, he joined the U.S. Navy & served for five years until being honorably discharged in 1967. In 1985, Dan would meet his best friend, Kay, & they would eventually marry in a small ceremony at their home in Baldwin, WI. Through this marriage came the blessing of joining their families into one. Dan’s family grew from having his son, Adam, to also having two daughters, Shelley & Kristi. He was very proud of his family, & enjoyed spending time with them celebrating all the countless holidays & birthdays over the years. To support his beloved family, Dan made himself a career working in the manufacturing departments of 3M in Cottage Grove, MN until his retirement in 2001. Outside of work, he enjoyed traveling extensively. Dan made his way to Mazatlan, Mexico over 39 times in his life, but also spent time in Brazil, Alaska, Jamaica, Branson, MO, & Las Vegas, NV to name just a few. He also went on many casino & gambling tours & has tried his luck at almost every casino in the Midwest. When staying close to home, Dan would spend much of his time out doing yard work & sprucing up the lawn. He was also never one to miss a Wisconsin sports game, & could be found cheering on the Badgers, Packers, or Brewers through his TV set practically every game day, every season. The life & love Dan shared with those who knew him best will never be forgotten. Each time they go to tune into the big game, pull the handle on a slot machine, or even just pick up a stick from their yard, Dan’s blessed memory will flood their hearts.
Dan will remain in the hearts of his beloved wife, Kay; son, Adam (Alicia) Dahlin of Duluth, MN; two step-daughters, Shelley Borgeson of Hammond, WI, & Kristi (Craig) Ausrud of Indian Land, SC; seven grandchildren, Logan & Laura Dahlin, Hannah & Alec Borgeson, & Addyson, McKinley, & Peyton Ausrud; brother, William (Jane) Dahlin; & as well as many extended family members & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Myrtle.
A Funeral Service honoring Dan’s life took place at 4:00 P.M, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, followed by Full Military Honors. A Visitation preceded the service from 3:00-4:00 P.M. A Private Interment was held at the Baldwin Cemetery. For more information, please call 715-684-3434, or email baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
