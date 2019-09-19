Dana Scott Ellingboe, age 64, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Dana was born on August 27, 1955 the son of Delmar and Marlene (Watembach) Ellingboe. He graduated from Spring Valley High School and went on to earn a technical certificate from Chippewa Valley Technical School. Dana enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany in the late 1970s.
Dana was a proud craftsman; he was a skilled carpenter and woodworker. He also loved to spend every available moment he could outdoors; he especially enjoyed camping and canoeing.
Dana will always be remembered by his son, Daniel; granddaughter, ‘CeCe’; and his mother, Marlene. He was preceded in death by his father, Delmar Ellingboe.
A Celebration of Dana’s life will be held from 4-7PM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. Memorials are preferred.
