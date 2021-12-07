Dale “Reub” Nelson, age 74, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on December 2, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Reub was born on March 31, 1947, in Rochester, IN to Elton and Elizabeth (Swartz) Nelson. After graduating from Milaca High School in 1965, he was drafted in the United States Army, proudly serving during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968. He was united in marriage to Joann Iverson on July 18, 1970, in Milaca, MN, and together they had two children. Reub worked for over 35 years at Doboy packaging as a packaging and machine assembler, as well as worked side by side with his wife, Joann, in scrap metal for over 42 years.
Reub loved traveling with Joann around the country and dining out with his family and friends. He also was an avid lover of tractors, bobcats, guns (especially his 357) and his puppies, Kassi and Elli. He was a proud member of the New Richmond VFW Post 10818.
He is survived by his wife, Joann of Baldwin, WI; children: Kimberly Nelson of Minneapolis, MN, and Troy Nelson of Minneapolis, MN; grandson, Jocelyn “Joss” (Mikayla) Johnson of Minneapolis, MN; brother, Lynn (Darlene) Nelson; sister, Marilyn (Mike) Moyer; brothers-in-law, LeRoy (Gloria) Iverson and Gene (Linda) Iverson; sister-in-law, Pat Iverson; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ardith (Merle) Morrison, and brothers-in-law, Lloyd Iverson and Merrill Iverson.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 221 Lockwood St., Woodville, WI. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at church. The service will be live-streamed through the church’s Facebook page. Interment at Sunset Cemetery with full military honors performed by the New Richmond VFW Post 10818.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
