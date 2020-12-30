Dale Alan Vrieze, age 70, of Baldwin, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep December 27, 2020. Dale was born November 1, 1950 in Wauwatosa, WI. In November of 1951, he came to live with Lawrence, Magdalene, & Jack Vrieze. Dale was also welcomed home by his second family, Wes, Jean, Kristin, Julie, Trudy, John, & Peter Vrieze. He lived in Hammond, WI on the family farm. Dale attended the Baldwin Christian School through the 8th grade, & graduated from St. Croix Central in 1969. He went on to vocational school in Wausau, WI, then joined the National Guard in New Richmond, WI, of which he was a member for 12 years. Dale worked various jobs & finished his working career with Donaldson’s in Baldwin, WI after 37 years. During his retirement, he would mow the lawns at the Hammond Golf Course.
Dale married Susan Lunn at the Baldwin Christian Reformed Church on August 30, 1975. Together they had two children: Eric Vrieze of Prescott, WI & Tricia (Nick) Hovick of Apple Valley, MN. Dale was blessed with two grandchildren: Trevor Hovick & Katie Hovick.
Dale enjoyed golfing & riding his Harley. He made many good friends doing both over the years. Dale also enjoyed sharing breakfast with friends at the Northside Cafe in Baldwin, WI, & spending Thursdays at his friend Dave Helgeson’s house.
Dale’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Hurley in oncology & his nurses, Linda, Kristy, & Emily for their special care. Thank you also to Adoray Hospice for their care in keeping him comfortable in his last days.
Dale is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Susan; children, Eric Vrieze & Tricia (Nick) Hovick; grandchildren, Trevor Hovick & Katie Hovick; brother, Jack (Dolly Gilgenbach) Vrieze; his other family, Kristin (Don) Sturm, Julie (Kurt) Schmidt, Trudy (John) Jordan, John (Pam) Vrieze, & Peter (Mary) Vrieze; in-laws, Beverly Eggerth, Erna Lunn, Sandy Lunn, Marlys Harmon, Mariam (Ken) Whitehead, & Robert (Susan) Lunn; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Magdalene Vrieze; mother-in-law, Lila Lunn; brothers-in-law, Richard Lunn, Dennis Lunn, & Ronald Lunn; and many aunts & uncles.
A Memorial Gathering of Dale’s Family & Friends will be held from 1:00-4:00 P.M, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002. For more information, please call 715-684-3434 or email baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
