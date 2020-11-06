Cyndy Anne (Vetter) Mueller was born on September 2, 1943, in Jacksonville, FL; the daughter of Kenneth and Anna (DiLeone) Vetter. She attended school in Cleveland, OH, graduating from Lakewood HS. She was married to William Mueller of Chippewa Falls from 1963-1985, and together they had five children. Cyndy is preceded in death by their daughter Wendy who, sadly, passed away in her infancy in 1964. After settling in Baldwin, WI, Cyndy attended Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, graduating as a Certified Medical Assistant. She worked at the Baldwin Area Medical Center, and also used her medical experience as an EMT on the Baldwin Ambulance Service. Cyndy was one of the first people to greet you for appointments with her infectious smile and lively personality. Cyndy enjoyed reading, crocheting and bowling with friends. She always looked forward to lunch dates with her girlfriends and family gatherings.
Cyndy will forever live on in the hearts of her surviving children Mark (Jodi) Mueller of Florida, Stacey Campbell of River Falls, Kelli Mueller of Ohio, Kim (Jon) Schouten of Glenwood City; grandchildren Jennifer, Jonathon, Massimo, Nicole, Tori, Bridgette, Mark Jr., Giacomo, Brooklyn, Gretchen, Ingrid, Katarina; great grandchildren Samantha and Abagail; brother Ken (Chris) Vetter of Colorado, and her nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life open house was held November 7th from 2:00 p.m. to 5p.m. at the O’Connell Funeral Home in Baldwin. Friends and family are welcome. Social distancing and masks will be required.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.