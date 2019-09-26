Craig Eugene Wissink

Wissink, Craig Eugene, passed away on Monday September 16th in Spooner, WI. He was the only son of Eugene and Bonita VandeWall Wissink. Craig was the oldest of four children. Craig attended grade school in Hingam, WI and Baldwin, WI. He graduated from Baldwin High School in 1958. Craig enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Sept. 1959, and served 4 years of active duty, 3 of which were on the aircraft carrier USS Essex as a Gun Fire Control Technician. He obtained the rating of 2nd class petty officer and was honorably discharged in Sept. 1965. Craig was a lifetime member of the Osseo/Maple Grove American Legion Post #172. Craig married his high school sweetheart, Sharilyn Lokhorst on July 6, 1963. Craig obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1968.
Craig worked for 4 companies during his career in product design and manufacturing operations management. He retired in 2003 as Director of Industrial Engineering from Entegris, Inc. Craig was a registered engineer in Iowa and Wisconsin.
Craig enjoyed downhill skiing, snowmobiling, and was a member of Northwest Trails for years as well as Rolling Hills ATV & Snowmobile Club in Spooner, WI. At their cabin near Spooner, WI, Craig enjoyed taking down trees, doing projects, and hosting their family and friends. In retirement, he kept busy by tutoring at Woodland Elementary school in Brooklyn Park, MN, and he received the Osseo School District’s Investment in Youth Award in 2004. He also drove school bus and was a member of Teamsters Local 638. Craig also served as the Deputy Weed & Tree Inspector for the City of Champlin, MN. Craig was an active member of Redeemer Covenant Church, where he served as the chairman and on the Board of Trustees. Craig is proceeded in death by his parents, and sister LuAnn. Craig is survived by his loving wife, Sharilyn; children, Brian (Julie) Wissink, and Jill (Mark) McCurry; six grandchildren; and his sisters, Bonnie Jean Fields, and Mary George.
A memorial service was held at 11 AM on Saturday September 21st at Redeemer Covenant Church, 7801 Brooklyn Blvd. Brooklyn Park, MN, with visitation held one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Redeemer Covenant Church in Brooklyn Park, or Covenant Pines Bible Camp.
Evans Nordby 763-424-4000
