Collette “Liz” Elizabeth Oviatt, age 87 of New Richmond, WI, passed away December 30, 2022, at the Park View Home in Woodville, WI. Liz was born on August 18, 1935, in Somerset, WI to Philias and Rose Marie (Germain) Carufel. She was one of 10 siblings that grew up on the family farm, where she acquired a deep love for the palomino horses that her father owned. This love of horses never went away, and her happiest times were being with the horses. She graduated from Sand Hill School in Somerset, just before the school was closed. In 1955, Liz was united in marriage to Duane Staehnke. Tragedy struck when Duane died in a motorcycle accident two months before their daughter Shelly was born. On September 12, 1970, Liz met and married Gilbert “Gil” Oviatt (a handsome, kind man in an Air Force uniform) in Webster, SD just before Gil went off to serve in the Vietnam War with the US Air Force. The couple was later blessed with a daughter, Kerry. Liz enjoyed raising her children and taking care of her family. She treated her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren like precious gems that she enjoyed spoiling. She was a shoulder to cry on, and a problem solver. She loved road tripping with Gil to all corners of the country and beyond. Liz had a reputation of being a prankster, she always kept you on your toes. She enjoyed listening to country music, and anything by her favorite singer Daniel O’Donnell.
Liz will remain in the hearts of her husband of 52 years, Gilbert “Gil”, her daughters, Shelly (John) Schmitt, and Kerry Thomas (Billy Wnuk); grandchildren, Amanda (Glenn) Gossett, Alexander Schmitt (Ali Lamphier), Cheyanne Schmitt, Colton Schmitt, and Kieran Thomas; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Gabrielle, Kaylee, Hunter, Hayden, Dominick, Jasmine, and Mataya; and three of her siblings; Isabelle, Blanche, and Donald, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Duane Staehnke; her parents; and her siblings, Severe, Antionette, Eileen, Edmond, John, and Rose Marie.
A private memorial service for Liz will be held. Her family would like to thank the caring staff of the Park View Home, Adoray Hospice, her granddaughters, Amanda and Cheyanne and great granddaughter, Chloe for their amazing care and support.
