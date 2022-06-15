Clarice Laverne Fern, age 93 of Baldwin, passed away June 2, 2022, at the Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin. Clarice was born on February 18, 1929, in Glenwood City to Abraham and Madeline (Verniel) Meyer. She grew up in Baldwin and graduated from Baldwin High School before attending nursing school in Minneapolis. Clarice was united in marriage to Richard Fern on February 2, 1949, and the couple was blessed with two sons, Gary and David. She worked at the Baldwin Hospital for 45 years, mostly on the 11-7 shift in the O.B. Department.
Clarice was extremely fond of flower gardening. She also enjoyed taking care of babies and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. Clarice volunteered a lot over the years, including calling Bingo at the Woodville Senior Center and taking blood pressures at the Baldwin Senior Center. She loved to bake and always shared what she had made with others.
Clarice will remain in the hearts of her sons, Gary (Patty) Fern and David (Crystal) Fern; 6 grandchildren, Tim Fern, Angie Fern; Christina (Travis) Fern-Denzer, Jody (Shawn) Keeley, Laura (Anderson) Fern-Weber, and Taylor (Cruz) Rosas; 9 great-grandchildren, Rachelle, Jaeda, Kassidy, Brody; Ethan, Chayce, Eli; Dylan, and Drew; 2 great-great-grandsons, Henri and Kai; brother, Leroy (Dorothy) Meyer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; an infant son, Douglas; great-grandson, Isaiah; her parents Abe and Madeline Meyer; and her siblings, Lois (Willard) Bub, Wesley (Doris) Meyer, and Eugene (Elaine) Meyer.
A memorial service to celebrate Clarice’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Christian Reformed Church in Baldwin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the church. Interment at the Baldwin Cemetery.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
