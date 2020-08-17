Cindy Thomas, age 60, of Woodville Wisconsin passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Joyce and Jerry Britton of Wilson WI; her good friend and former husband, Carlos Thomas; their three sons - Raymond Thomas of Minneapolis, MN; Trevor Thomas of River Falls, WI; Nicholas Tyler Thomas of Woodville, WI; and a granddaughter, Trevor's daughter Kaliyah. Cindy is also survived by her three siblings - Shelly Britton Maker (Ross); David Britton (Julie); and Barbara Britton; and other family and friends. Cindy was born in Baldwin, Wisconsin on October 4th, 1959 and grew up on a dairy farm. She went to school in Spring Valley and graduated from high school in 1977. Before moving back to the area about 22 years ago, she lived in St. Paul, MN. Cindy was active as a Sports Mom, a Band Mom, and more. Through creative use of special programs and rebates, she generated thousands of dollars worth of donations for local charities. She crocheted afghans, hats, mittens, sweaters, scarves, toys, pillows, and lace doilies by the dozens - many for family and friends, many for local fund-raisers, and many, many more for donation to charities across the country and around the world. She believed in putting her own personal touch on each thing she made, and that all of the people she was making things for deserved her best work. She reveled in trying new techniques, exercising her creativity, and meeting the challenge of using ALL of the colors - including the homely ones. Always an explorer, Cindy sometimes just packed an overnight bag, picked a direction, and drove until she found an interesting place to stop. She also traveled to the Dakotas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Jamaica, Florida, Europe, and Canada. Cindy was a good friend, an amazing aunt, a gallant sister, a treasured daughter, and a beloved mother. She approached life with optimism, hope, and a good sense of humor. She was delighted to become a grandmother and was proud to see her sons maturing from boys to men.
In Cindy's honor, a gathering for family and friends is planned for Sunday, August 23, from 2-4 pm, at American Legion Post 301, 206 South Main Street, Woodville WI. Out of respect for the family, masks and appropriate social distancing are requested. Flowers are being coordinated by the floral department at Nilssen's Market in Baldwin, WI. Donations to your local school supply drive would be meaningful to the family, as would donations to the Dunn County Humane Society (302 Brickyard Rd, Menomonie, WI 54751). An online guest book has been created at tributes.com.
