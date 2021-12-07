Cheryl Ann Schneider, age 65, resident of Hudson, WI, passed away December 3, 2021.
Cheryl was born on February 24, 1956 in Baldwin, WI to parents Clifford and Lila (Aamodt) Schneider. Her childhood years were spent with her 5 other siblings, playing on their family’s dairy farm. She attended Baldwin-Woodville Schools and graduated in 1974.
After graduation, Cheryl began working for 3M. While working full time, she attended night classes at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, graduating with her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing. She held many positions as she advanced her career at 3M, retiring as Customer Data Operations Specialist in December 2020. During her long career, Cheryl won numerous awards, including multiple trips to 3M Wonewok Retreat, which her sisters and friends also benefited from. Cheryl was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Hudson. She was very active in giving to charitable causes and volunteering in her community. She joined the Hudson Lions Club in 1999 where she served as district secretary and was recipient of the Birch Sturm Fellowship Award and Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.
Cheryl enjoyed travelling and seeing new places. A few of the places she enjoyed were Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, U.K., and Germany, as well as many cruises. Cheryl went to many weekend craft fairs searching for unique items. She perfected the art of lefse making. Her baking skills were appreciated by many, including her coworkers, who would receive special treats after a Green Bay Packer win. Cheryl enjoyed attending plays at the Phipps Center for the Arts and trips to the casino.
Cheryl was always there to give help when help was needed and never looked for anything in return. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Cheryl will remain in the hearts of her siblings, Sue (Craig) Melby, Debbie Smith, Jeff (Nancy) Schneider, Bruce (Sue) Schneider, and Lori (Randy) Myer; nieces, Carrie (John) Hubmer, Tanya Smith, Melissa (Ray) Gessler), Brooke (Zac) Campbell, Maggie (Kyle) Holmlund, Abbey (Nate) Nagel, Rachael Moline, Laura (Brad) Nordby, and Amanda Myer; nephews Chris (Sarah) Melby, Colin (Jeana) Melby, Jeremy Smith, Zach Schneider, and Jacob (Elsie) Myer; and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lila.
A memorial service to honor Cheryl’s life will take place Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Church- Downtown Campus, 920 3rd Street, Hudson, WI. The service will begin at 11:00 am with visitation 2 hours prior. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Hudson Lions Club or Hudson Backpack Program.
