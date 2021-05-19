Charles Richard Zwald, age 50, of Baldwin, WI, passed away unexpectedly the evening of Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI. Charles was born October 10, 1970, on a Royal Air Force base in England, where his father, Gene, was stationed at the time. Gene & his wife, Sue, would be blessed with two sons, Charles & Brian; & they would eventually relocate back to Woodville, WI to settle their family. Charles graduated high school from Baldwin-Woodville with the class of 1989 before going on to complete a bachelor’s degree in English from UW-LaCrosse. For the majority of his career, Charles worked for Ameriprise in their sales department as a supervision manager.
Charles had many interests outside of work. He was a sports enthusiast, & especially enjoyed football & cheering on his beloved Minnesota Vikings. Charles liked to play many different kinds of card games, but poker was always his favorite. It wasn’t uncommon to find his nose in a book. Charles liked thrilling adventure novels best, as well as historical works to feed his passion for learning World War II history. He loved to cook and share his cooking, especially his famous Reuben dip.
He could always be counted on for a good laugh. Charles always had corny jokes on deck to brighten your day. He was known as jokester, but will be remembered most for his welcoming & kindhearted spirit that made him approachable to all who crossed his path. Charles loved people, (his family & friends), animals, (especially cats), & his Lord. Though his time with us was cut far too short, the life he led & the love he shared will never be forgotten by those who carry his memory in their hearts.
Charles will remain in the hearts of his beloved fiancée, Brenda Fritz of Baldwin, WI; parents, Gene & Sue Zwald of Woodville, WI; brother, Brian (Julie) Zwald of Farmington, MN; nieces, Kristyn (Tony) Maciej of Farmington, MN, & Nina (Joe Simonsen) Zwald of St. James, MN; awaited father-in-law, Bob Fritz of McIntosh, MN; awaited sister-in-law, Kristin (Johnny) Watson, of Bloomington, MN; cats, Fred & Bennett; as well as many aunts & uncles, numerous cousins & extended family members, & friends. He is preceded in death by his awaited mother-in-law, DeeDee Fritz; & his favorite dog, Jake.
A Memorial Gathering of Charles’s Family & Friends was held from 1:00-3:00 P.M, Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Historic Woodside Church, 2053 Cty. Rd. N, Baldwin, WI 54002. A Private Interment will take place at the Baldwin Cemetery. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St, Baldwin, WI 54002, 715-684-3434, info@oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
