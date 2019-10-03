Charles Patrick “Pat” Donahue, 89, of Erin Prairie township, passed away on September 25, 2019. Pat was preceded in death by parents, Agnes and John Donahue; sister, Mary; brothers Paul, Jim, and Frank. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen; devoted children, Mike (Michele), Joe (Keely), Terry, Dennis, Colleen (Jeff Miller), Brian (Jennifer); precious grandchildren Jacque Garske (Jason Severson and their children Jaxon and Jalyn), Jack and Frank Donahue, Emma and Henry Miller, Riley, McKinley, Clare and Caleigh Donahue and step grandchildren Andy (Melissa) Schmidt, Sam (Renee) Schmidt, Emma Greenebaum (Jared and their daughter Aurora), Alexis Ziarnik (Brandyn and their children Charlie and Solar), Sam, Gabrielle, Addison, Avery, and Maya Lightburn. Pat is also survived by his beloved siblings; sisters, Marguerite Maloney, Helen Hintz; and brother, Tom (JoAnn) Donahue and many wonderful nieces and nephews, relatives, and dear friends.
Pat was born on July 29, 1930, the fifth of eight children. Pat and Helen married in 1953 and celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on Sept 12. Pat and Helen lived on the Donahue family farm where they raised their six children and lived a full life, between dairy farming and spending time with family, friends and neighbors in Erin Prairie and surrounding areas. He was an Honorary Life member of the Knights of Columbus, with 68 years of service.
Visitation was held at Cullen Crea Funeral Home from 4-7 pm on Thursday October 3, 2019 followed by a Prayer Service starting at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm (noon) on Friday October 4, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Erin Prairie, Wisconsin. Also, visitation for one hour prior to Mass at St. Patrick’s Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church – Haiti fund, or charity of donor’s choice.
