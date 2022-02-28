Charles Bernard Kersten, age 79, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully at his home February 22, 2022, with family by his side. Chuck was born in Minneapolis July 29, 1942, to parents Bernard and Gert (Holmgren) Kersten. His family relocated from the twin cities area to Hammond, WI when he was 8 years old, and he graduated with the last official class of Hammond High School. After graduating, he started a career as a truck driver and made many lifelong friends with other fellow truck drivers. He married the love of his life Linda Stein May 23, 1964, and together they were blessed with three children.
Chuck was a laid-back man who loved a good joke and to be out in nature. In his younger years he would often go fishing, hunting, boating, water skiing and made many happy memories taking his family on numerous camping trips with his fellow truck driver friends and their families who became close friends of the entire family. His latest hobbies included pulling buckthorn, cooking, spending time with family and avid TV watching. Chuck was talented at many things like, woodworking, fixing cars, changing oil, making Lisa, Kelly and Todd practice changing a tire before getting their license, building decks, making ramps for wheelchairs, modifying projects, supervising his sons-in-law, mowing lawn, and helping whenever needed. He was a deeply loved husband, father, and grandfather. He will always be remembered for his contagious laugh, dry wit, and sarcastic sense of humor.
He will remain in the hearts of his wife Linda; children Lisa (Dan) Lukitsch and Kelly (Bill) Benning; grandchildren Megan Lukitsch, Kersten and Sydney Benning; great grandchild Kahlil Benning; siblings Joyce (Gordon) Waller, Bernice VanDien, June Ness, Carol (Willy) Zevenbergen, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Gert Kersten, beloved son Todd Kersten, beloved grandson Mark Lukitsch, brothers in-laws Gene VanDien and Larry Ness, niece Tina Hakala and nephew Craig Waller.
A funeral service for Chuck was held Tuesday March 1, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Burkhardt, Wisconsin. Service will start at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour before the service. There will also be a visitation the night before Monday, Feb. 28, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin.
Memorials are preferred to the family and will be going to some of the organization Chuck held close to his heart, such as the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), Can Do Canines, and the American Lung Association.
