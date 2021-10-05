Cathy Curvello

Cathy lost her battle to Cancer at Mayo Hospital in Barron Thursday, September 23rd with her daughter by her side. She is at peace with the Lord.
Cathy was born July 10th, 1961, to Arnold & Patsy Johnson. She grew up in Knapp. Cathy graduated from Boyceville in 1980. She married Rob Curvello in 1981 and a daughter was born in 1982.
Cathy worked at McMillian Electric in Woodville for 35 plus years until 2017. She worked at Nolato Contour Plastics Inc. in Baldwin until she was diagnosed with Cancer in May.
Cathy was an avid collector of angels and many other things that the community will benefit from in her honor.
Cathy enjoyed spending time with her daughter, granddaughter, her cats, and many talks with her sisters on the phone.
Cathy is survived by her daughter Jennifer McMartin (Steve), Granddaughter Shelby Curvello (John); Siblings: Daniel Johnson (Rachel), Linda Johnson (Kenny), Donna Ekwall (Jeff), Kelvin Johnson (Kathy), and Cindy Malean (David). Cathy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Plus her cats Charlene, Autumn, and Rose.
She is preceded in death by her parents Arnold & Patsy Johnson, soul mate Rob Curvello, and her cats Abby, Emma, Kitty, and dog Bandit.
A celebration of life will be Thursday, October 7th from 4-7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City for family and friends. A private funeral will be held at a later date for family.
