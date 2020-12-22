Carroll Schneider, age 83 of Baldwin, WI, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at United Hospital in St. Paul.
Carroll was born on February 17, 1937 in Baldwin, WI to Ernest and Agnus (Obbink) Schneider. Carroll attended Willow and Happy Valley Elementary Schools and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1955.
On May 27, 1961, at a ceremony held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Woodville, Carroll would be united in marriage to Dorothy Louise Zillmer.
After graduation, Carroll operated the family farm until 1983. He then moved into town and sold real estate for several years with Century 21. In 1991 Carroll started and ran Five Star Lawn Care until illness forced him to retire in 2001.
Carroll continued to keep active building and restoring farm toys, and enjoyed the challenge of jigsaw puzzle. He enjoyed going out to coffee and the friendship of the fellows around the “Table of Knowledge.” Carroll was a lifetime member of the First Reformed Church of Baldwin, serving as a Deacon, General Treasure, and Trustee.
Prior to the passing of his beloved wife Dorothy in 2010, the two loved to travel. They visited 44 of the lower 48 states, the Hawaiian Islands, and five European countries. They loved to travel in the fifth-wheel, and spent ten years of summer weekends at Clam Lake Campground in Siren and seven winters in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Carroll was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; parents; brother Kenneth, sister-in-law, Audrey (Richard) Hurtgen ; brother-in-law, Gordon (Carol) Zillmer; and nephew Todd Hurtgen.
Carroll is survived by nieces Kathy and Nancy, and nephews Doug and David and their children. Nieces through marriage, Lisa (Mark Smith) Roatch, Julie (Ed) Swenson, Brenda (Rich) Cronk, and their families, Dustin (Megan Jaastad) Roatch, Brian (Whitney) Swenson, Sophia, Serena Swenson, Jena (Jerry) Kaiser, Madison Carey and Krista (DeVonte Wallace) Cronk, JaKobe Wallace.
Private funeral services for Carroll Schneider will be held Thursday December 17, 2020 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, and burial at the Baldwin cemetery with Pastor Brian Ewing officiating. Serving as casket bearers are Jeff Schneider, Russ Schultz Jr., Rich Schultz, Brian Swenson, Dustin Roatch and Serena Swenson. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, cards and notes to the family may be sent to the funeral home at 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin WI, 55002, attention Schneider Family.
