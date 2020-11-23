Carol Faythe (Harshman) Johnson age 89 of Hammond died November 20th, 2020 at her home in Hammond with her husband of seventy-one years. Carol was born January 26, 1931 to Jim and Emma (Moll) Harshman in Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
Carol was blessed with many talents. She and her husband, Duane, remodeled several homes putting all of Carol’s talents to work from the bottom up. Carol loved to sing and was known for her wit. She managed the Flambeau Community Credit Union, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, which was located in their home.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, 5 months and 14 days, Duane Johnson; her sons, Dean, David (Jean Ann) and Joel; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; her sibling, Kathleen Dahlman; sister-in-law Marilyn Harshman; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Jim Harshman and Emma (Moll) Harshman Jarchow; brothers Virgil (Helen); Vernon (Catherine); Robert (Cynthia); Willis (Loraine); Clinton (Norma); Ronald (Marilyn); and sister Lorraine ODahlen (Gerhardt).
Carol was kind, compassionate and had a wonderful sense of humor. Carol touched many lives and will be profoundly missed.
A private funeral is to be held at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. Burial will be in the Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville with her family serving as casketbearers. Memorials may be directed to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton Street in Baldwin, Wisconsin 54002 in Carol’s name.
