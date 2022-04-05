Carmen “Winnie” Van Someren, age 87 of Baldwin, WI died April 2, 2022, at the Baldwin Care Center.
Winnie was born March 28, 1935, to Carmen and William Frye on their home farm in Pleasant Valley Township. Winnie attended Kay Elementary, Martel and Valley View schools. She graduated from Baldwin- Woodville High School in 1953.
Winnie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Joe, Oct 23, 1954. Their marriage was blessed with three children Debra, Danny, and Danny. They were married until Joe’s passing in 2007.
Joe and Winnie owned and operated North Side Cafe from 1955 to 1960. Winnie also worked for Torit (Donaldsons). Winnie attended nursing school at Miller Hospital is St Paul in1969. She was so proud about being able to go to nursing school due to her husband Joe sending her to school. At the time, there son Danny was only one year old. Winnie worked as an LPN at the Baldwin Care Center from 1970 to 1997 when she retired.
Winnie loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Winnie enjoyed crocheting and embroidering. She made 1000s of towels and doilies selling them at numerous craft shows throughout the area. She made one towel every morning for the past 25 years. Winnie and Joe enjoyed spending their weekends at the lake for 35 years. Winnie and Joe enjoyed traveling, some of their destinations were Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Las Vegas, Reno, Arizona, California, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, Washington. They also enjoyed taking a few cruises.
For the past three years Winnie resided at Cedar Crest Apartments where she enjoyed the company of her neighbors. She enjoyed having coffee, dinners and playing cards with the girls.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Joe; infant son Danny and numerous in-laws.
Winnie will remain in the hearts of her children; daughter Debbie (Dean) Berends, son Dan (Cindy) Van Someren, grandchildren; Chastity (Tim) Shay, Ryan Berends, Matthew Berends, Anthony Van Someren and Sadie, Austin Van Someren, great grandchildren; Peyton Schauer, Parker Schauer, Jace Shay, Kendrah Shay, Makinley Berends, Brody Berends, Lawson Van Someren, baby Van Someren. Siblings; Edie (Roger) Van Dien, Alta Van Someren, Roger (Cindy) Frye, in-laws; Ronald and Shirley Stone, Eugene and Mary Bonnes, and Lois Van Someren.
A funeral service for Winnie will be held at 4 p.m. Friday April 8, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2084 County Rd N, Baldwin. There will be visitation two hours before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Peace Lutheran Church, Baldwin Care Center or Adoray Hospice.
