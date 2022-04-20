Carl Joseph John Torkelson, age 76, of Somerset, WI, passed into eternal life April 6, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, after a 16-month battle with cancer.
He was born October 16, 1945, in Durand, WI to Carl M. and Marjorie Marie (Karshbaum) Torkelson.
Carl grew up in the Durand area until the age of 7 when the family moved to Hammond, Wisconsin. He was a 1963 graduate of St. Croix Central High School. After graduation, Carl enlisted into the Army and proudly served his country with time spent in Korea receiving an honorable discharge in 1966.
In 1967, Carl married Donna M. Olson of River Falls later divorcing in the 90’s. Together they raised their four children in Somerset.
Carl had many professions, one being a law enforcement officer in St. Paul, Minnesota. He then chose another career as an over-the-road truck driver for Chrysler Motors and retiring from there in the middle 20’s.
Carl enjoyed playing pool with his son Chad and his friends at Rendezvous in Somerset. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and most of all spending time with his family.
Carl was proceeded in death by his parents; Carl and Marjorie Torkelson, his former wife Donna, son John, brother Kenneth (at birth), and sister Mae.
He is survived by his three children, Julie (David) Chock of Osceola, Wisconsin, Scott (Senja) Torkelson of Carrolton, Ohio, and Chad Torkelson of Menomonie, Wisconsin. He had eight grandchildren and one great grandson. Carl is also survived by his brother; Allen (Maryann) Torkelson of Minong, Wisconsin, and sister; Cindy (Claude) Berry of Iola, Wisconsin.
Carl will be sadly missed by those that he touched, including his four fur babies that kept him company.
A memorial service will be held at the Christ Lutheran Church, 510 Germain Street, Somerset, Wisconsin. Visitation starts at 11am on April 30th with funeral to follow at 12pm. A celebration of life will immediately follow the funeral at Rendezvous in Somerset.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.