Brian Lee Swenson, age 62, of River Falls died suddenly of a heart attack at his home on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born in Baldwin, WI on January 25, 1958 and was a graduate of St. Croix Central High School. In 2001, he married Karen Farmer. Brian worked for Boldt’s Plumbing and Heating the past 20 years. Brian was a loving, wonderful husband and father. He “lived” for his girls, Catie and Lily. He will be missed by his wife, Karen; daughters, Catie Swenson and Lily Swenson; stepfather, Gervase Schmidt; siblings, Kay (Bob) Zwald, Kathy Tiggemann, Al Swenson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Schmidt and father, Delbert Swenson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Bridget Catholic Church (211 E Division St.) in River Falls. Visitation will also be Friday from 9-11 am at the church. Private interment will be at a later date. “Brian. These were the best 19 years of my life. I will forever cherish every minute I had with you. Until we meet again -Love eternally, Karen.” Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
