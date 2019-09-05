Brenda Westbrook, age 47 of Glenwood City, passed away on Monday, August 26th, 2019 as a result of an auto accident. Brenda was born on July 12, 1972 to Joseph Benjamin and Susan Louise Westbrook. Brenda grew up around Stillwater, and eventually graduated from Stillwater High School. After her schooling, Brenda worked as a women’s advocate at Tubman Family Alliances. Brenda worked to provide women and families with a sense of comfort and security during difficult moments of their lives.
Brenda was most comfortable when she was with her horses. Whether she was teaching riding lessons, showing horses through the Wisconsin Saddle Club Association, enjoying time with the St. Croix Riders, or simply going for a stroll along her favorite trails, Brenda’s spirituality lived through her connection with nature. Her outgoing personality led her to making many friends around the state and beyond. Her loving spirit was always shared with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Brenda will remain in the hearts of her son, Travis (Justine Murphy) Bacholke; grandchildren, Alexis and Macy; mother, Susan Lundstrom; step siblings, Scott Lundstrom, Todd Lundstrom, Thea Steen and Tina Cran; boyfriend, Matthew Kaeck, Justine’s parents Nick and Amy Thayer; and special aunt Florence Voelker. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph; and her uncle Fritz Voelker.
A time to celebrate Brenda’s life and memory will take place on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 from 5-8pm at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the family and their discretion.
