Brandon DeMotts, 33, of Green Bay died peacefully in his sleep on June 2, 2020. Brandon was born on April 14, 1987 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Brandon is a 2005 Baldwin-Woodville High School graduate. He was active in football, band, drumline, and enjoyed singing in the all-school play. He attended the University of River Falls and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. Brandon proudly served in the U.S. Army and served in Iraq. He moved to Green Bay in 2014 and worked at Infinity Machine & Engineering Corp. as an Electrical Designer.
You could often find Brandon in the kitchen, cooking was his passion. He also enjoyed online gaming, hunting, and spending time with his beloved cat, Bigfoot. He was known for his one-liner jokes and was adored by his nieces and nephew.
Brandon is survived by his mother, Jackie Marquardt, father, Rick DeMotts and step-mother, Tammie DeMotts; sister, Cassie (David) Pink; nieces Abgail Pink, Acelyn Pink, Genevieve Pink; nephew Hudson Pink; grandparents (Carol Hernandez, Jean (Dan) Krieger, Susan Marquardt); and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Jon DeMotts and John Marquardt; grandmother Alice Trahms, and cousin River Heaser.
A private funeral service will be held at 1pm on June 26 for immediate family members (Aunts, Uncles and Cousins) due to the Coronavirus. The funeral service will be Livestreamed for all others who would like to attend. A private burial will immediately follow. For the Livestream link please email: admin@jacobswellgb.org
