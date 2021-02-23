Bonnie Merriman, age 88, of Baldwin, Wisconsin died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her home in Baldwin.
Bonnie, an only child, was born January 5, 1933 to Irvin and Sadie Bjornson. She attended the elementary school in El Paso, Wisconsin and later graduated from Ellsworth High School with the Class of 1950. She was popular and outgoing and reigned as Prom Queen and a runner up to Miss Ellsworth.
On May 10, 1952, she married Merlin Merriman, her lifelong love and was blessed with 4 children. Cindy, Todd, Randy and Niki.
Most of their married life was spent in El Paso along the Rush River and later years in Baldwin.
For over 15 years Bonnie and Merlin were foster parents to over 50 children. Mostly babies awaiting adoption, but Ronnie and Roberta Grenstein arrived at their home at age 2 and 3 and spent their entire childhood there. Bonnie Hildabrant spent the last 2 years of her school with them also. Bonnie was a strong advocate for children in need.
With the arrival of grandchildren she never wanted to travel because her only wish was spending time and taking care of them.
Bonnie was active in her church, Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Beldenville, were she was baptized, confirmed and married. From Bible circles, Lutefisk dinner and serving at the Pierce County Fair church stand.
She found her passion later in life volunteering at Treasurers of the Heart for many years and found it rewarding giving back to Adoray/Hospice of Baldwin. But all who knew her, knew she bought more stuff than she sold. She enjoyed the friendships and giving to others.
She will remain in the hearts of all who loved her: daughters Cindy (Bud) Bergren in Florida, Nicole Merriman, sons Todd Merriman and Randy Merriman in Wisconsin. Foster children: Roberta Bell, Bonnie Hildabrandt and foster daughter-in-law Deb Grenstein. Grandchildren: Chris Bergren, Andy (Lauren) Bergren, Tyler (Tiffany) Merriman, Tracy Merriman, Cheyanne Merriman, Tanner and Taylor Merriman. Foster grandchildren, Brandon and Kayla Green, Ryan and Jared Grenstein and Dillion Hildabrandt. Great grandchildren: Meadow and Lily Bergren, Hayden and Conley Merriman, Olivia and Evan Bergren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Merlin Merriman, her infant grandson Randy Merriman, and foster son Ron Grenstein, along with aunts, uncles and Merriman family members.
Bonnie Merriman, age 88, of Baldwin, Wisconsin died Saturday evening at her home in Baldwin.
Public visitation will be on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 11-1 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Beldenville. Please respect Covid guidelines with masks and social distancing.
A private family service will be held at Our Savior’s. The service will be live streamed on Thursday, February 25 beginning at 1 p.m. The link to the service can be found on Keehr Funeral Home website.
Private burial will be in Rush River Lutheran Cemetery, Martell Township, Wisconisn.
Memorials can be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Beldenville or Adoray/Hospice of Baldwin.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.