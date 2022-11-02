Beverly (Bev) Larson

Beverly (Bev) Larson, age 62 of Baldwin, WI, died on Saturday, October 22, at her home. She was born the daughter of Arthur and Leona (Kennetz) Maske on January 29, 1960, in Amery, WI. She grew up in Glenwood City, graduating from Saint Croix Central High School, class of 1978. She married Bud Minke on August 5, 1978, at Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin.

Beverly was a homemaker, raising her three children as well as worked at Regions Hospital as a nursing assistant and did home health care for a few years. She loved fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition, she enjoyed traveling, cross-stitching, and crocheting.

