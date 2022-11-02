Beverly (Bev) Larson, age 62 of Baldwin, WI, died on Saturday, October 22, at her home. She was born the daughter of Arthur and Leona (Kennetz) Maske on January 29, 1960, in Amery, WI. She grew up in Glenwood City, graduating from Saint Croix Central High School, class of 1978. She married Bud Minke on August 5, 1978, at Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin.
Beverly was a homemaker, raising her three children as well as worked at Regions Hospital as a nursing assistant and did home health care for a few years. She loved fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition, she enjoyed traveling, cross-stitching, and crocheting.
Beverly was an animal lover and adored her cats. She was kind, compassionate, and friendly. Beverly always put others before herself.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Leona Maske; siblings, Terry Maske and Linda Sue Maske. Beverly is survived by her children, Billie Jo Minke, Jaime (Josh) Huston, and Dan (Jessica) Minke; grandchildren, Hannah Minke, Dawson Minke, Dylan Minke, Conner Huston, Mason Minke, and Kolton Minke; siblings, Diane (Wayne) Larson, Jerry Maske, Tom (Mary) Maske, Mary (Don) Lieder; goddaughter, Nikki Steele; nephews, Bridt Smith, Josh (Nikki) Thull, Christopher Dickison; great-niece and nephews, Kavin Harp, Caleb Olson, Addie Olson; and many cousins, relatives, and friends.
A Celebration of Bev’s Life will be held on Saturday, November 5, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the New Richmond American Legion 1260 Wall St, New Richmond. Private interment will be in Glenwood City Cemetery in Glenwood City. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
