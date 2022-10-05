Beverly A. Medes

Beverly A. Medes, age 91, of Hammond, passed away at the Baldwin Care Center on October 1. Beverly was born April 3, 1931, in Hudson, the daughter of William E. Ash and Margaret M. (Boumeester) Ash. Bev attended school at Happy Valley, north of Baldwin, and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1950. After high school, Bev went to work at Fire Marine Insurance Company in St. Paul, MN. She moved back home and worked for Hammond State Bank for 20 years. After that, she began to work for the Highway Department as a clerk. Bev retired from the Highway Department so she could take care of her husband, Cliff, as he was recovering from a stroke. 

Bev and Cliff were married on July 24, 1954, at Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. She belonged to the Cancer Society as Treasurer and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Bev and Cliff were also members of the United Church of Christ for fifty years, where she took on the roles of treasurer, clerk, and Deaconess. After the church closed, she became a member at Trinity Lutheran in Hammond.

