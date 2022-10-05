Beverly A. Medes, age 91, of Hammond, passed away at the Baldwin Care Center on October 1. Beverly was born April 3, 1931, in Hudson, the daughter of William E. Ash and Margaret M. (Boumeester) Ash. Bev attended school at Happy Valley, north of Baldwin, and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1950. After high school, Bev went to work at Fire Marine Insurance Company in St. Paul, MN. She moved back home and worked for Hammond State Bank for 20 years. After that, she began to work for the Highway Department as a clerk. Bev retired from the Highway Department so she could take care of her husband, Cliff, as he was recovering from a stroke.
Bev and Cliff were married on July 24, 1954, at Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. She belonged to the Cancer Society as Treasurer and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Bev and Cliff were also members of the United Church of Christ for fifty years, where she took on the roles of treasurer, clerk, and Deaconess. After the church closed, she became a member at Trinity Lutheran in Hammond.
Bev and Cliff enjoyed golfing and traveling. Bev and Cliff spent ten years in Arizona over the winter months. Bev likes working on her home and yard and taking care of her flowers.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Medes; her parents, William and Margaret Ash; Brothers: Edward (Bernice) Ash, Marvin Ash, and Dwayne (Rose) Ash. Bev is survived by her sister-in-law, Marlene Eggen, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Service for Beverly will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond. There will be a visitation 1 hour prior at the Church. Interment will take place at the Hammond Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Baldwin, 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, 715-684-3434. www.oconnelfuneralhomes.com
