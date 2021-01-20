Betty Jane Peabody, age 89, of Baldwin, WI, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Baldwin Care Center. Betty was born to Bernard and Cora (Klevenberg) Erickson on January 28, 1931 in Cyrus, Minnesota. She graduated from Cyrus High School in 1949. Following high school, Betty began working for Honeywell in Minneapolis when she met Darold Peabody. The two were married at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on July 1, 1950 in Baldwin, WI. Shortly thereafter, they made Hammond their home and raised their four children, Larry, Sandra, Cindy and Don. Betty loved her family was known as a wonderful cook.
Prior to Darold’s passing in July of 1995, they enjoyed trips to Blue Bird School Bus conventions, which took them to many beautiful cities throughout the United States, as well as their many trips to Las Vegas with friends. Betty loved a game of chance, whether going to the casino, playing 6-5-4 Dice, or Bingo at the Care Center. Betty was an avid bowler in her younger days.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Darold; parents, and brothers, Loren and Jerome Erickson. Betty will remain in the hearts of her children, Larry (Renee) Peabody of Brule, WI, Sandra (Richard) Phinney of Wood Lake, MN, Cindy Johnson of Woodville, WI and Don Peabody of Hammond, WI; 10 grandchildren, Mickey (Chelsea) Peabody, Tim (Amy) Peabody, Kristi (Jason) Rogers, Christopher (Noelle) Lundell, Brian (Marie) Phinney, Melissa (Mike) Froehling, Lisa (Chad) Peters, Hillary (Robert) Morales, Bradley Peabody, and Janie Peabody; 15 great-grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Bob (Diane) Peabody, and sister-in-law Caroline Harris; also several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every care giver at the Baldwin Care Center. She loved them all as family and totally enjoyed her years there. She always referred to the Care Center as “Home”.
A Memorial Service and celebration of life for Betty is being planned for this spring. Arrangements entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Baldwin, Wisconsin.
