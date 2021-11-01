Bernice Harriet Lewis, age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday morning, October 26, 2021, at the Baldwin Care Center.
The daughter of James (Jake) and Esther (Doornink) Blok, Bernice was born at her parents’ home in Emerald Township on September 9, 1926. She attended Bell (Country) School, then Baldwin High School until the family moved to Hammond Township, and she graduated from Hammond High School in 1944.
She attended UW-River Falls for one year, then worked for several years at Lang Manufacturing Company in River Falls. On May 15, 1948, she was united in marriage to Bernard Lewis at her parents’ home. They farmed together in rural Hammond until 1984, when they sold their farm and moved into their new home that Bernard built in Baldwin. Bernice loved painting, staining, and varnishing, which she did both professionally and for friends, neighbors and relatives.
Bernice and Bernard volunteered several weeks each winter for 14 years at the Southern Normal School in Alabama. They also did volunteer work in Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas, and Bernice volunteered several years at the Baldwin Care Center.
Bernice enjoyed reading, doing word and picture puzzles, traveling, playing cards, and above all being with family and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; brothers, John and Marshall; and sister, Virginia.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Bernard; son, Gary (Rosemarie) Lewis of Northfield, MN, and his children James, Catherine, and Mark; daughter, Diane Niederer of New Richmond, and her children, Brad and Kari; sister, Elaine Quinn of Inver Grove Heights, MN; brother, Marvin Blok of Baldwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Friday, October 29th at the First Reformed Church in Baldwin, WI, with internment in the Baldwin Cemetery immediately after. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
