Bernard Milton Lewis, age 99, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin, WI.
The son of Stanley and Elsie (Benoy) Lewis, Bernard was born on November 19, 1922, in his parents’ home in Warren (Roberts) Township. He attended Hillcrest Country School and then Roberts High School, where he graduated in 1941. On May 15, 1948, he married Bernice Blok at the home of her parents in rural Hammond.
Bernard spent much of his adult life farming, milking dairy cows, and raising feeder hogs. In 1984 he sold the farm, he and Bernice moved to Baldwin in a home he built, and he continued to work for many years as a carpenter. He enjoyed helping others: climbing on a tractor to help with spring planting or fall harvest; spent several weeks each winter for 14 years doing volunteer work at the Southern Normal School in Alabama; volunteered in Arkansas after a tornado swept through Little Rock; and helped build homes with Habitat for Humanity in Baldwin, Spring Valley, Glenwood City and in Texas.
Bernard served on the Boards of Directors for both the Production Credit Association in River Falls and St. Croix Consumers Cooperative in Baldwin, and served as a Deacon, Elder and Trustee of the First Reformed Church of Baldwin.
Bernard enjoyed traveling, playing cards, reading, and spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bernice, his parents, and brother Duane.
He is survived by his son Gary (Rosemarie) Lewis of Northfield, MN and his children James, Catherine and Mark; daughter Diane Niederer of New Richmond and her children Brad and Kari; sister Donna Ray of Hudson; sister Roene Frederick of Roberts; sister Sharon Hamilton of St. Paul, MN; sister Shirly (Pat) Casey of Amherst Junction, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the First Reformed Church in Baldwin, WI with interment in the Baldwin Cemetery immediately after. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
