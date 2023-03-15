Bentley Brandon Gunderson

Bentley Brandon Gunderson, of Woodville, who had an amazing three days of life surrounded in love by his mommy and daddy passed away peacefully on Friday, February 10 in his mother’s arms.

Bentley was born on February 7 in Baldwin. “ An angel in the book of life, wrote down our babies birth. She whispered as she closed the book “too beautiful for earth”.

