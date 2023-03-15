Bentley Brandon Gunderson, of Woodville, who had an amazing three days of life surrounded in love by his mommy and daddy passed away peacefully on Friday, February 10 in his mother’s arms.
Bentley was born on February 7 in Baldwin. “ An angel in the book of life, wrote down our babies birth. She whispered as she closed the book “too beautiful for earth”.
Bentley will be forever loved and missed by his parents Nakeyia Ruoho and Bryton Gunderson; grandparents Jackie Knutson, Wayne Ruoho, Perin Dooley (Rob); great-grandparents Randy Gunderson, Roxie Gunderson, Dawn (Dennis) Handlos, Ken Knutson, Theresa Dooley, David Peterson, Marcella and Dave Sciborski; great-great-grandma Doris Denzer; aunts and uncles Tamika Topp, Taylor Dooley, Katelyn Dooley, Morgan Dooley, Zach Ruoho, Kaiden Carlson, Chase Dooley, cousins Gabriel Topp, Grayce Arjes, Kacyn Carlson, Elaine Carlson, Liam Carlson, Riyah Carlson, many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by great-grandmas Diane Perez, Dorothy Ruoho, grandpa Brandon Gunderson.
Services were held Thursday February 16 at O’Connell Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St, Baldwin.
Some people only dream of angels, we held one in our arms.
If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I would walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again.
