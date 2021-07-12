Barbara Ketchum, age 92 of Baldwin, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Birch Haven Apartments. Barb was born on February 20, 1929 in Amery, Wisconsin; the daughter of Albert and Anna (Hallen) Carlson. She was raised in rural Clayton where she graduated from high school. She would meet a handsome young man from Amery, Robert ‘Bob’ Ketchum. They would be united in marriage November 10, 1951, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Clayton. This union was blessed with two sons.
Although Barb will be remembered as a devoted homemaker tending to her family, she worked fifty years for the Village Pharmacy in Baldwin! Barb, Bob, and the kids created great memories of camping trips to local parks and campgrounds. She and Bob enjoyed many years wintering in Mesa, Arizona. Over the years, her love of baking filled many and when she entered Birch Haven, she smell of Barb’s oven filed the hallways of fresh goodies. She also enjoyed the beauty of her flower gardens and working on her Swedish quilts which she was more than happy to share. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life as she was active with Gethsemane Lutheran Ladies Guild.
Barb will remain in the hearts of her sons Bruce (Sue) Ketchum and Brooks Ketchum; grandchildren, Alex (Heather), Barry (Gina), and Brad; step-grandson, Charlie (Fiancée Kimberly) Lindstrom; three great grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Lucille Carlson. She is preceded by her husband Robert, step son Justin, and brother Winston Carlson.
A memorial service for Barb will be 11AM Wednesday, July 14th at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. She will join her husband at the Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, as well as one hour prior to the service at church Wednesday. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family.
