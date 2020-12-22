Barbara Faye (Phernetton) Brown, 68, of Roberts, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, while being cared for at Regions Hospital. Barb was in the hospital due to complications related to her recent lung cancer diagnosis. Barb was born October 21, 1952 to Lyle and Dorothy (Lind) Phernetton. She was the youngest of three children. Barb attended Baldwin-Woodville Schools through high school. On February 12, 1972 Barb married Emil Brown and their 48 year union was blessed with five children.
While her own kids were young, Barb ran an in-home daycare, and her home became the regular hangout for everyone’s friends. The Brown household was always full of love and excitement. Barb’s patience and calm nature was a true testament to her love for family, children, and her community. She was a true caretaker who moved her caring heart to the St. Croix Central Elementary School where she was a paraprofessional for over 25 years, working alongside her best friend, Sherryl Frederick. Her greatest love was for her children and grandchildren. Barb’s Panther Pride shined through as she attended her children’s endless sporting events, activities, school functions, and enjoyed celebrating their successes. She played countless games, watched numerous movies, and used her boundless creativity to always find ways to keep her family happily entertained. “I’m bored” was not a phrase used often.
Barb was an avid reader and frequented the Hazel Mackin Community Library, always returning home with a bag full of books to read each week. She also enjoyed trips to the Turtle Lake Casino with Emil and other family and friends to celebrate special occasions. She loved relaxing at home and could often be found cuddled up with her cat Louie watching Hallmark or Lifetime movies. She was extremely organized; keeping a calendar, ensuring she never missed a date to send cards for everyone’s birthday and anniversary. Immediate family could always expect a call from Barb and Emil singing them Happy Birthday in perfect harmony. Barb’s unwavering faith carried her through her years and provided her with comfort during her diagnosis. She always remained positive and never complained once, even on her most difficult days. You could always count on seeing Barb and Emil in the front row at church every week.
Barb is survived by her husband Emil, her children Eric (Melissa), Adam (Jessica), Dayna, Danielle (Derek) Fisher, Lukas (Marin); her six grandchildren, Carter, Mara, Declan, Elsie, Eleanor, Rayven, and one on the way. She is further survived by her brothers David Phernetton and Ron (Sherry) Phernetton. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Nancy Phernetton.
The family wishes to thank their extended family, friends and the community for their support during this difficult time in addition to the staff at Regions Hospital for providing such compassionate care for Barb. A heartfelt thank you also goes out to the St. Croix Central School District for their love, understanding, and support in the recent months.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020, 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond, 1265 Ridgeway St. A visitation (mask required) will begin at 9:30am at the church prior. Interment will take place following the service at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.