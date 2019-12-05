Audrey Preston, age 63, of Woodville, Wisconsin died Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home after a short battle with ALS.
Audrey was born February 4, 1956 to Stanley and Donis (Thompson) Erickson, at St Croix Falls, Wisconsin. She grew up and attended school at St Croix Falls where she graduated with the Class of 1974. After school, she attended WITC-Rice Lake where she studied to become an R.N.
On June 16, 1990 Audrey married Dan Preston at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. They always have resided in the Baldwin-Woodville community. Audrey worked at several area nursing homes, most recently as Director of Nursing at Glenhaven in Glenwood City where she retired from in November 2018.
Audrey enjoyed 4-wheeling; snowmobiling; Westerns and old TV shows. She enjoyed softball and cooking, and Dan turned her into a Brewers fan. She always put others ahead of herself and found her nursing career rewarding and fulfilling. She had a perpetual smile and positive attitude, and nothing was more important than her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents Stanley and Donis Erickson, nephews Scott Christensen and Brad Preston, mother and father-in-law Donald and Shirley (Elton Johnson) Preston.
Survivors include her husband Dan Preston; children: Angie (Jerry) Bramucker; Aric (Sarah) Barron; Heather (Cliff) Keeley; and Jordan Preston; grandchildren: Bennett, Isabel, Arija, Ethan, Carson and Cayden; sister Loretta (Larry) Christensen; brother Dick (Deb) Erickson; brother-in-law Dennis (Carol) Preston; sister-in-law Suzanne Zimmer; many other nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, December 4 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. Memorial service was held Thursday, December 5 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church as well.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley.
