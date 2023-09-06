Audley Larson Sep 6, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In loving memory of Audley Larson. September 12, 2004. Love and miss you very much. Wife, Myrna Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News UW-River Falls named to The Princeton Review's 2024 list of best colleges Recycling Excellence Award Nomination Period Now Open USDA updates livestock disaster payment rate to assist producers hard hit by heat and humidity The latest on road repairs Public invited to review, comment on WisDOT 2023 ADA Transition Plan 2023 Bear Hunting Season Opens Sept. 6. Washburn County Deer Farm confirmed with CWD Four MBC teams remain in the top 10 Most Popular School Board approves numerous personal moves Baldwin-Woodville softball players honored ‘A tremendous asset to the Baldwin community’ Four MBC teams remain in the top 10 Woodville man dies in motorcycle crash Upcoming Events Sep 7 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Sep 7, 2023 CDT Sep 8 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Fri, Sep 8, 2023 Sep 9 Willow River Cemetery Walk Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 Elvis is coming to Baldwin Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 10 Brunch at the Belle Ame Vineyard Sun, Sep 10, 2023 Sep 10 Cub Scouts Open House Sun, Sep 10, 2023 Sep 12 Fall Storytime Begins Tue, Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12 Blood Drive Tue, Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12 Summer Market - Hudson Tue, Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Sep 12, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.