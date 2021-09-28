Arthur Conrad Jacobson

Arthur was born March 19, 1928 in Eau Galle Township, St. Croix County, Wisconsin to parents Albert K. and Annalena (Mittun) Jacobson. He was baptized at North Rush River Church and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church.
Art attended Brookville Grade School and graduated from Woodville High School. He received both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Vocational Agricultural Education from the University of Wisconsin at River Falls. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948.
On October 6, 1949, he married Elaine Audrey Ramberg. They had four children together.
Art taught vocational agriculture for 33 years in Birchwood, Woodville and Baldwin-Woodville Schools. He was very involved in the community in various roles, including FFA, Wisconsin Association of Vo-Ag Instructors, and the County Fair. Art served on many boards: Village of Woodville, Baldwin Hospital, Park View, St. Croix County, and West Central WI Regional Planning. He was an active member of the American Legion in Woodville and Zion Lutheran Church.
Art and Elaine loved each other and being together. They loved to travel and went to almost every state in the U.S.A., many countries in Europe and several trips to Norway to visit relatives.
One of the joys of his life was serving others and he did it well. He helped neighbors, friends, and family with his skills in construction, electrical, plumbing, car repair, machinery repair, landscaping, etc. There was hardly a thing he couldn’t fix. Another joy was being present for his family and his friends. He had a great sense of humor and quick wit to the end. He respected people and made them feel at ease. We will miss him deeply.
Art is preceded in death by his parents and infant son Douglas; brother Jim and sister Agnes (Jae) and brother-in-law Clint Johnson, sister Janice and brother-in law Rudy Ronkovich, sister Gayle Strong, brother-in-law Kenneth Haas; and in-laws Adolph and Edna Ramberg.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Elaine; Daughters Karen (Douglas) Johnson and Barbara (Dennis) Ross and son Steven; Grandchildren: Sarah (Cabot) Wohlrabe, Paul (Sarah) Johnson, Michael (Lindsey) Johnson and Joanna (Andy) Bennett; Molly Ross and Stewart (Anita) Ross; Thomas (Megan) Jacobson and Katrina (Matty) Reidinger; Great grandchildren: Jacob, Merryl and Collins Wohlrabe; Lydia, Audrey and Emma Johnson; Andrew, Elin and Maren Johnson; James, Lucy and William Bennett; Lilly and Graham Johnson; Owen and Sylvie Jacobson; Ellis, Charlie and Liv Reidinger; Sister Bonnie Haas and sister-in-law Marilyn Jacobson; brothers-in-law John Strong, Stan (May) Ramberg and Paul (Barb) Ramberg and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville on Saturday, October 2nd.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial. A luncheon will follow at the church.
The family wishes to extend their grateful appreciation for the wonderful staff at Park View Nursing home for their compassionate care of Art and the family.
Keehr Funeral Home is making arrangements.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville or Park View Nursing Home.
