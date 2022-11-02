Arthur “Artie” Trapp, age 76, of Hammond, formerly of Woodville, died Monday, October 24, at Hammond Health Services.
Art was born November 28, 1945, to Arthur L. and Ruby (Owen) Trapp in Baldwin, Wisconsin. He grew up and attended Baldwin-Woodville Schools, graduating with the Class of 1964.
Art lived most of his life on the family farm in Eau Galle Township. Farming with and working with his father. He has lived at Hammond Health Services for the past nine years due to health issues. He played trombone in high school and enjoyed attending auctions and his Model A’s.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister Lavern; nephew Robert Asp; niece Dawn Anderson; aunt Dorothy Reese and her husband Ken; uncle Leonard Trapp; and great aunt “Toots”.
Survivors include siblings: Arlene (Ronald) Anderson of Hibbing; Barbara (Dennis) Hanson of Menomonie; Sandra Hudson of Glenwood City; Steven Trapp of Woodville; and Cynthia “Cyndy” (Carl) Brandt of Amery; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great great nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 4, from 12-2 p.m. at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 2988 60th Ave, Wilson, Wisconsin, with a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m., and a luncheon to follow from 3 until 4:30 p.m.
There will be a private graveside service in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements.
