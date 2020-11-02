Arnold “Arnie” Arthur Berg of New Richmond, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on December 21, 1940 to Caroline (Peterson) and Arnt Berg in Duluth, Minnesota where he grew up.
Arnie served in the Army. He enjoyed spending time with family, and going to the casino “gip-joint”. Arnie worked for C F Jordan Construction for many years, culminating as the Senior Project Superintendent for the world’s largest navy exchange and Hawaii’s largest commissary.
Arnold was preceded in death by his mother and father; his uncles, John, Bill, Matt and Henry Peterson; his aunts, Anna Knapp and Katherine Beauregard; his brothers, Robert, Arnt, and Glenn; sister, Carol Henrikson; sister-in-law, Annette; and nephews David Larson, Steve Hill; great nephew, Ryan Hill. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Syverson; brother in law, Russ Henrikson; his nieces, Jeris Hill, Suann Dehne; nephews, Daniel Larson, Paul Syverson, Mark Syverson, Glenn Henrikson, and Robert Henrikson; several great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service is 10 AM Monday November 2, 2020 at Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond. Visitation is one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Military honors provided by New Richmond American Legion. Interment will be held at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Highbridge, Wisconsin. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Thank you to allof the staff at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN for the compassionate care that was provided for Arnold during his stay.
