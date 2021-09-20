Arlyss Jeane Butler, 87, of Baldwin, WI, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire. Arlyss was born October 30, 1933, in Woodville to Norman and Myrtle (Haugeland) Randall. She grew up in Woodville and graduated from Woodville High School. Arlyss was united in marriage to William Donald Butler on June 6, 1953, in Woodville. At that time, she worked as a bookkeeper for the local lumber yard. The couple adopted two beloved daughters, Susan and Patty, as the family moved around southeastern Wisconsin because Bill worked as a chef at several supper clubs. The family relocated to Woodville for a few years before settling on a farm in Cameron in 1970, where they also ran a supper club. Farm life was not for Arlyss, but she created a loving home for her family. She always had something to say on any topic and was not afraid to get in someone’s face to protect and help her family. After selling the farm and supper club, they moved to Dallas, WI until retirement. Arlyss moved to Baldwin in 2013, a few years after Bill passed away.
Arlyss loved being with her family, and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed singing in church choirs, which she had done for over 50 years, and cherished the memories of the few years she directed the youth choir at Zion Lutheran Church. Arlyss was fond of doing crossword puzzles and watching QVC and the Game Show Network. She was also a huge sports fan, and you could not pull her away from the television if the Packers, Badgers or Brewers were playing.
Arlyss will remain in the hearts of her daughters, Susan (Ole) Anderson, and Patty (Dewey) Heram; grandsons, Jarl Khalar (Mycki Kosloski), and Brady (Brielle) Khalar; step-grandchildren, Christine (Jon) Morrow, Cheyanna (Phil) Vaughn; Cherish Vaughn, and other step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Blake and Brooke Khalar, and several step-great-grandchildren; sister, Norma (Don) McGee; and brother, Vincent (Arlene) Randall. Arlyss was a very special Auntie to many beloved nieces and nephews, and is also survived by many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, Norman and Myrtle Randall; stepmother, Bernice Randall; siblings, Ila (Harold) Sittlow, Leland and Wesley Randall.
A memorial service celebrating Arlyss’ life will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 221 N. Lockwood St., Woodville, WI. A gathering of family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Following the service, a lunch will be served at the church. Interment at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Baldwin.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, 715-684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.