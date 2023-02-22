Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. High 23F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Arlys J. Inett, age 92, died on February 17, at Cerenity-Marian Care Center of St. Paul.
Arlys was born on September 27, 1930, in Baldwin, WI to John and Alice (Bosman) Bol. She graduated from Baldwin High School and shortly thereafter began a career as an Office Administrator for a proctologist.
On June 21, 1985, she was united in marriage to Eugene Inett in West St. Paul.
Arlys was an incredibly talented knitter, quilter, and seamstress. In her free time, she cherished time spent reading a good book, being with family and grandchildren and playing scrabble with friends.
Arlys is survived by husband Eugene, two children, Greg Paul and Nancy Stanton (Phil), sister Dorothy Doornink (Reuben), brother-in-law Bill Grabuski, brother Richard Bol (Carol), four grandchildren, Ben Paul, Andy Paul, Alison Leko and Aaron Stanton, and seven great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Shirley Grabuski.
Graveside Service was held Tuesday February 21 at the Baldwin Cemetery. O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI (715) 684-3434
