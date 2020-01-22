Arlo D. Johnson, age 85, of Hudson, formerly of Hammond passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home in The Villages, Florida.
Arlo was born on May 23,1934, in Sioux Rapids, Iowa, to parents Floyd and Gladys (Doyle) Johnson. Arlo was the second child of four children. He spent his childhood on the farm in Peterson, Iowa, and during his Junior year in high school moved to Spring Valley, Wisconsin, where he graduated High School in 1951.
Arlo was just a teenager when he met the love of his life, Darlene Alton. They were married in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa on April 21st, 1952. Together they had 5 children; Julie, Bruce, Pamela, Randall, and Shari. They raised their young family in Bayport, MN, St. Croix Beach, MN, Hudson WI, and finally settled in Hammond WI where all five children graduated from High School. During their time in Hammond WI they owned 4 homes including a farm that he later sub-divided into the “Heartland Estates”. They also owned and operated a drug store called the Johnson Sundry. Arlo served on the Village board for 10 years and later served as the Mayor of Hammond in 1990 and was the Grand Marshal of the Hammond Heartland Days parade in 2003. Arlo accomplished all of this while working in the factory at Andersen Windows and attending Dunwoody Technical Collage to become the Electrical Supervisor. He later retired from Andersen Windows after 37 years.
Arlo had a love and knack for buying and selling real estate. During their 67 years of marriage they moved 16 times, in addition to buying and selling of 4 cabins, 4 vacation homes in Arizona, 4 vacation homes in Florida, 2 house boats and 6 rental properties. Let’s just say Darlene became a “master packer”. Arlo always had to be on the go, loved the Green Bay Packers, loved to travel, visiting the nearest casino and most of all spending time with family and friends.
Arlo will remain in the hearts of his wife Darlene of 67 years; his children Julie (deceased) (Jerry) Hopkins, Bruce (Cris) Johnson, Pamela (Barry) Grant, Randy (Nanci) Johnson and Shari Schultz; grandchildren Keri (Tim) Thurmes, Bryan (Alissa) Deneen, Brianna (Mattias) Persson, Jessica (Landen) Geraghty, Kelsey (Danny) Bruesewitz, Amy Johnston, Mike Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Cody (Taylor) Johnson, Cassi Boumeester, John Schultz, Jeff (Rachel) Schultz, and Gina Schultz. Along with 20 great grandchildren and 3 great- great grandchildren. Siblings; Jocile Peterson and Eldon (Sharon) Johnson, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arlo is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Gladys Johnson, daughter Julie Hopkins, grandson Jeffrey Hopkins, sister Jeannine Hansen, brother- in- laws Gerald Bibler and Sheldon Peterson, In-laws Forrest and Carol Alton, and his sister-in-law Jean Johnson.
Memorial service for Arlo will be 3pm, Sunday, January 26th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of HUDSON. Visitation will be two hours prior, from 1pm to 3pm at O’Connell’s. Interment will be at a later date in the Hammond Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family. To honor Arlo's love of the Green Bay Packers, you are encouraged to wear your green and gold!!
