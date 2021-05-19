Arlene Ruth Barker (Bredlau), age 90, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on May 9, 2021 in the home she shared with her family, Debra (Keith) Bond, and Robert (Lori) Schaetzka. Arlene was born March 27, 1931 in Spokeville, WI, the daughter of Emil and Marie (Bleuer) Bredlau. She was raised on the family farm with her siblings. She was married to Edward R. Barker on August 20, 1960. They were blessed with 40 years together.
Arlene spent the majority of her life working in the medical field. While living in Madison, WI, she worked at the University of Wisconsin Hospital of Pediatrics, and at the Methodist Hospital in the O.B. ward. She was a CAN at Villa Pines Living Center in Adams Friendship, and also did home healthcare, which continued in Marshfield, WI. She also worked at many restaurants and bars. She worked at Crandall’s Restaurant for 15 years and was well known there. She also owned her own bar and restaurant, (Barker’s Bar), where she was loved for her wonderful food, and many fun years. Arlene worked up until she was 80 years old. She loved spending time with her family, camping, fishing, embroidery, sewing, and in her last years, creative coloring with many mediums. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandma who will be greatly missed.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Diane Zell or Marshfield, WI, Terri Ronnenberg of Marshfield, WI, Debra (Keith) Bond of Baldwin, WI, and Scott (Dana) Barker of Wisconsin Dells, Wi. She also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by two brothers, Pat (Shirley) Bredlau of Madison, WI, and John (Elaine) Bredlau of Carrollton, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law, husband, Edward R. Barker, daughter, Kathleen Barker, two brothers, and four sisters.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Lakeview Home Care and Hospice for the way they helped our family and mother in this journey.
A Memorial Gathering Honoring Arlene’s Life will take place from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002. For more information, please contact the funeral home at 715-684-3434, or via email at info@oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.