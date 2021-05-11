Arlene M. Goossens, age 90, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on May 7, 2021, at the Baldwin Care Center. Arlene was born in Boyceville, WI on April 21, 1931 to Andrew & Abigail Kahler. Arlene married John F. Goossens on June 25, 1949 at St. John’s Church in Glenwood City, WI.
Arlene was a strong soul with a kind heart and worked tirelessly to maintain a loving home for her family. She loved baking, cooking, her birds, her flowers and her special dog Sadie who predeceased her. She always made birthdays and holidays a special time. Her family, faith, and friends were most important. She will be missed very much.
Arlene is survived by her eight children, Sondra (Robert) Stuart of New Richmond, WI, Pat Johnson of Eau Claire, WI, Michael (Claire) Goossens of Brookfield, WI, James Goossens of New Richmond, WI, Jerome (Traci) Goossens of Clear Lake, WI, Joseph Goossens of Baldwin, WI, Daniel (Fatima) Goossens of Pasadena, MD, Lawrence (Kim) Goossens of Baldwin, WI, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents and her eight siblings: Walter, Chester, Vince, Don, Myrna, Jean, Robert and Dorothy. The family would like to thank the Baldwin Care Center for their kindness & the care provided to Arlene.
A Funeral Service for Arlene will be 11AM, Friday May 14, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin, WI with a visitation preceding the service beginning at 10:00AM. Peace Lutheran Will be Live-streaming this service. Private Interment will take place at St. Johns Cemetery in Glenwood City, WI. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, 715-684-3434.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.