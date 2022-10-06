Annabel Cecilia Bazille

Annabel Cecilia Bazille, age 98, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Baldwin Care Center in Baldwin, WI.

Annabel was born the daughter of John and Myrtle (Webb) Lieffring on June 21, 1924.  She grew up in Eau Galle, WI.  Annabel was married Joseph Bazille on February 26th, 1946, in River Falls WI.  She raised 8 children and helped Joseph on the farm.

