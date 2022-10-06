Annabel Cecilia Bazille, age 98, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Baldwin Care Center in Baldwin, WI.
Annabel was born the daughter of John and Myrtle (Webb) Lieffring on June 21, 1924. She grew up in Eau Galle, WI. Annabel was married Joseph Bazille on February 26th, 1946, in River Falls WI. She raised 8 children and helped Joseph on the farm.
After the farm was sold, Annabel went to work at New Richmond Industries. She was known for showing miniature horses, often earning Grand Champion. Annabel helped raise the baby Zebras on her son’s farm. She enjoyed gardening, canning, playing the organ, crafts, and painting. She was very active at St. Mary’s serving on the Alter Guild, planning flowers and quilting. Annabel was a 4H leader and served in the Legion Auxiliary. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a hardworking, giving woman.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bazille; sons, Keith and David Bazille; grandson, Paul Bazille; and 11 siblings, Sister Helen Lieffring, Lucille Bauer, Dorie Cornellier, Beth Darsie, Rosalie Lieffring, Veronica Ovsak, Jean Ovsak, John Lieffring, Mary Lou Kiekhofer, Fred Lieffring, Francis Lieffring.
Annabel is survived by her children, Jerry (Marge) Bazille, Cathie (Chuck) Simmons, Dale (Carrie Ellingworth) Bazille, Judy Wittmer, Diana (Larry) Rickard, and Brian Bazille; daughter-in-law, Robin Bazille; grandchildren, Gary (Angel) Bazille, Donna (Ron) Kattre, Tim (Jodi) Simmons, Heidi (Jeb) Pearson, Heather Bazille, Amanda Bazille, April Peterson, Tracy (Debbie) Wittmer, Jessica Harning, Kirby (Charity) Wittmer, Ashley (Kristy) Tokuda, Adam (Melanie) Bazille, Kalley Bazille, Jennifer Rickard; 28 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 11 am at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church 1265 Ridgeway St, Hammond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/annabel-bazille-09-29-2022/. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 4-8 pm with prayers at 7:45 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Ave New Richmond, WI and on Friday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in the town of Erin Prairie, WI.
Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
