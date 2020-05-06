Anna Esther Anderson, age 99, of Woodville, WI, formerly of Red Wing, MN, passed away in the early morning of Monday, May 4, 2020 at Parkview Community Campus in Woodville. Anna was born on February 17th, 1921 in Arkansaw, WI to parents Ward & Anna Elizabeth Andrews & grew up on the family farm. She and her husband, Rudolph, were married in July 1945. They farmed near Red Wing, MN where they raised their own family of four boys. The care of her family was her life’s work. In her later years, Anna Esther was a care worker at the Vasa Children’s Home in Red Wing. Anna Esther held a lifelong Christian faith & remained a devoted member of the Christian community until her passing.
Anna Esther will remain in the hearts of her sons, Richard (Barbara) Anderson of Waukesha, WI, & John (Diane) Anderson of Kalamazoo, MI; daughter-in-law, Beverly Anderson; grandchildren, Dale Anderson, Amy (Steve) Davis-Lemme, Tim (Sarah) Anderson, Ingemar Anderson, Eric Anderson, Elav Anderson, Britta Anderson, Ethan (Sara) Anderson, Karl Anderson, & Ingrid (Ty) Frohbieter; nine great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members & friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rudolph; sons, Robert & Joe Anderson; daughter-in-law, Julie Anderson; parents, Ward & Anna Elizabeth; grandchildren, Paul Anderson & Carina Anderson; & brother, Hugh Andrews.
A Funeral Service for Anna Esther is being held privately. A Graveside Committal Service was held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at the Burnside Cemetery, Cady Street & Juniper Avenue, Red Wing, MN 55066. Memorials for Anna Esther’s family can be mailed to: O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Anna Esther Anderson Family, 1010 Newton St, Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, 715-684-3434, oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
